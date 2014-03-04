Wes Borland: 'People Love Us Or Hate Us'

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland stopped by the Metal Hammer Show on TeamRock Radio last week.

The mercurial riffmaster explained why he thinks the last couple of years have seen a Limp Bizkit renaissance take place and why there’s still a hunger for their music.

“I think there is a nostalgia for it, I guess,” he admits. “People abhor it on all kinds of levels, but the reason we’ve been around and allowed to stay is because our fanbase is incredibly passionate about the band. We’re so lucky to have that diehard fanbase. We’re a very polarising band – people really hate us or they really love us. There’s not a lot of middle ‘take it or leave it’ ground.”