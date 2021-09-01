Wendy Dio explains why the Ronnie James Dio hologram may not be used again

Wendy Dio, the widow and long-time manager of the late Ronnie James Dio, has explained why the infamous hologram of the singer may not be used again.

Last month, Wendy told Ultimate Classic Rock that the Ronnie James Dio hologram project was "on hold", revealing, "I don't know if we're going to do that again or not. We went out, and we tried it – we did it.

"There's still talk about doing the hologram. I don't know. I think that there's so much more that's come along developing-wise as far as technology. I just think that the fans would prefer to see Ronnie as being really Ronnie instead of a hologram."

Now elaborating on why the project is paused, Wendy tells Brazil's Kazagastão: "The hologram was well received sometimes, sometimes not; it all depends on the people. The problem with the hologram, and it's great – and I won't say never again – but it costs so much money. You can only go into certain venues because of the height of it and the size of it."

First making its debut in 2016 at Wacken Open Air, the hologram has received both welcome and unwelcome reviews. Ranging from those who see the project as a technologically impressive, well-meaning tribute to the late singer, many have viewed the hologram as a morbid cash-grab that should never have been attempted.

Continuing to outline the hologram's shortcomings, Wendy adds: "It's too expensive to travel, so therefore we couldn't come to Brazil, couldn't come to South America, couldn't go to Japan, couldn't go to Europe with it. It limits you so much."

As a solution, Wendy reveals that the tour will be revamped using less technically and financially daunting means. In other words, for the time being, the hologram won't be incorporated into future tours, but there will be some sort of Dio figure produced from special effects and film.

She explains: "So we are going out next year in March – the Dio band will go out again – but this time I found an ISO film, a 17-camera shoot, there's an ISO one of Ronnie only.

"So we took that, and we're making this with special effects. So it won't be a hologram, it'll be a film of Ronnie himself with the Dio live band and special effects. So we're working on that. And that we can take anywhere. So we're hoping to come to Brazil next year."