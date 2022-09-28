We think we've found the coolest cover of Rammstein's Deutschland on the internet

Covering Rammstein is no easy feat; after all, they're one of the world's largest metal exports, with songs as gargantuan as their flaming live shows.

One musician who has opted for the challenge however is TikTok metal influencer, session player and guitar hero Kiki Wong, who has created an extraordinary cover of Rammstein's 2019 stomper, Deutschland.

For the epic task, Wong recruited the help of three fellow musicians - violinist Mia Asano, cellist Tina Guo and saxophonist Grace Kelly.

Filmed by Pasha Riger, the cover sees the four women stand outside a red-lit Ramen bar, dressed in red and black as they emit their scorching, classically-influenced take on the song.

Within Kiki's other videos, you can find her serving up daily guitar riffs, making amusing metal-themed videos and creating diary-like clips about her everyday life. Her creations have landed her with over one million followers.

Last year, Kiki spoke to us in an interview about life as an online metal influencer. Explaining what inspires her to create content, she said: "I want to continue to inspire these younger generations to keep metal alive, to keep guitars alive, to keep guitar sales happening, to never let this world die out.”

Watch her Rammstein cover below:

Back in August, Rammstein announced that they will be embarking on a huge European tour in 2023.

The trek will kick off on May 22 in Lithuania and will come to an end on August 4 in Belgium. Meanwhile, the German metal heavyweights will make stops in Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and more.

To announce the tour, the band shared a promotional video comprised of a number of fans, all belonging to each country that Rammstein will be visiting on the trek.