Watch queen of rock 'n' roll Tina Turner deliver dazzling performances on US TV show The Midnight Special in 1973 and '75

Earlier this year, the YouTube channel of US TV show The Midnight Special uploaded a whole treasure trove of archival Tina Turner videos, showcasing the Queen of Rock'n'Roll at her best during multiple performances from the early to mid 70's.

Created and produced by Burt Sugarman, the American late-night musical show on NBC hosted the vocal legend on multiple occasions from 1973 until 1975, often performing alongside her then-husband and early rock'n'roll pioneer Ike Turner.

On the second episode of the show's first season on February 2, 1973, Turner played through a cover of Otis Redding's 1965 track I Can't Turn You Loose, with some rather fabulous choreography, as well as a soulful cover of The Beatles' 1967 classic With A Little Help From My Friends.

The following week, the couple duetted on the 1968 tune City Girl, Country Man by Billy Vera and Judy Clay, changing its title to Country Girl, City Man. Other performances included a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival 1969 hit Proud Mary, which Turner released as a single in 1971.

At the time of its release, Turner's track rose to No. 4 on Billboard’s pop chart, sold more than 1 million copies, earned her her first Grammy Award, and certified her as a bonafide big-time superstar.

For her final performance on the show on March 7, 1975, Turner performed her 1974 track Sexy Ida, 1988's Baby Get It On and a rare rendition of Bayou Song, a track taken from her first solo album Tina Turns The Country On.

Tina Turner passed away yesterday (May 24) at the age of 83.



The news was confirmed in a statement by her longtime publicist, Bernard Doherty, who declared:“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Watch some of her best The Midnight Special performances below: