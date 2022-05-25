Watch this very relatable cat lose its sh*t to Metallica's Enter Sandman

We think we've just found Metallica's fluffiest fan... and her enthusiasm is infectious

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We've all been there; sat down, listening to Metallica, when suddenly, an overwhelming urge to shake our bodies around the room as if we've been possessed by some demonic spirit takes hold. Whether we display our appreciation by banging our heads, or growling out our best James Hetfield impressions (Yeaaaaaah!), losing our shit to Metallica comes pretty naturally.

And it seems the old 'Tallica fever also comes pretty naturally to this cat, who, by the looks of it, is quite the fan too.

In a new TikTok video, an amused cat owner (@mrchashundley) has uploaded a clip of his tabby thrashing around to the metal heavyweights, and it's quite the watch. As Enter Sandman plays in the background, the ferocious feline starts wiggling its body from side to side, looking like your average – albeit slightly hairier – fan at a Metallica gig.

In a caption, the owner writes, "She's back at it", which makes us believe that this wasn't a one-off occurrence. This cat – Metallicat, if you will – very much enjoys throwing herself around to Metallica. But who can blame her?

Since posting the video on May 21, the TikTok has received 270,000 likes and has been shared more than 16,000 times.

The commenters on the post offer some particularly funny comments too, with one user writing: "Now that's the kinda cat I wanna party with", while another says "James Catfield really tapped into his wild side", and "She needs her own moshpit."

Check it out below:

