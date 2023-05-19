Watch this metal-loving meteorologist drop Sleep Token lyrics into his weather forecast

While we can't all be rockstars, there's still always room in our everyday jobs for the music that inspires us. Back in 2021 for example, we discovered a school teacher who uses the melody to Korn’s Coming Undone to teach his class the alphabet, capturing the attention of the nu metal band's frontman Jonathan Davis himself.

And now, in another instance of everyday metal awesomeness, we've stumbled upon a meteorologist who incorporates the lyrics of his favourite songs into his weather forecasts, which, if you ask us, makes him the coolest weatherman around.

The metal-loving meteorologist in question is one Chris Michaels, who works for WSLS 10 News, a local breaking news station from Roanoke, Virginia.

Recently, Michaels has been posting snippets of his forecasts onto his TikTok account, entertaining his 9K followers as he challenges himself to smoothly inject some metal into his meteorological predictions.

While standing in the news room studio in front of a green screen displaying the various temperatures predicted to hit the region that weekend, the weatherman says: "If you're like me and you hate watching repeating forecasts and you're like 'come on, take me past the edge, I want to see the other side of this weather pattern'. This is of course, in part, a lyrical quote from Sleep Token's mammoth 2023 single The Summoning, featured on their newly-released album Take Me Back To Eden.

In his other forecast clips, he quotes the lyrics of metalcore bands such as Motionless In White and Bad Omens, the latter video of which has amassed over 700k views and over 100K likes.

His Sleep Token video has so far netted over 190K views and 26K likes, and in the comments, he even questions his viewers on what bands they want dropped in his future forecasts, with suggestions including Fall Out Boy, Spiritbox and Breaking Benjamin, among others.

Clearly, Michaels is set on making this some kind of tradition, and we're all for it. And in his spare time, when not casting forecasts, he's also a seriously talented metal drummer.

Check out his metal forecasts below: