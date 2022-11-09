Watch this kid in a Slipknot costume crowd surf across a whole crowd on his own dad at Louder Than Life festival

Two things that are guaranteed to get positive feedback from any self-respecting rock or metal fan? Young kids showing off their rock credentials, and wholesome crowdsurfing experiences. So, in that spirit, it's perhaps no surprise to find that footage of a young metalhead in a homemade Slipknot costume crowd surfing on his own dad has gone viral for all the right reasons. And yes, you read that right: the youngster literally surfs on his own father to make his way across a packed crowd, all while dressed in one of the coolest mini-Maggot attires we've ever seen!

The amazing moment (in fact, moments) happened at this year's Louder Than Life festival, as captured on two videos that have since been uploaded to social media. The festival took place across four days back in September in Louisville, Kentucky, and featured headline sets from Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Kiss and Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it was this young man and his pops that absolutely stole the show.

Dressed in a Slipknot boiler suit and mask and with his hair spiked up in an almighty mohawk, the young fan takes a surfer's pose Kelly Slater would be proud of as he plants his feet on his dad's chest as the latter is carried through the crowd during a set from Arizona nu metallers Ded, who played on the Friday of the festival.

It seems the feat was so well received that the duo did it again later that day, with close-up footage of the twosome making their way through the crowd during In Flames also being uploaded (though that video has been overdubbed with Slipknot's Psychosocial in honour of the younger fan's get-up).

Gentlemen, you have our absolute respect. Watch the two videos below.