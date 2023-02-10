Watch the hilarious moment Kiss legend Ace Frehley learned that he's never actually won a Grammy

When you have a storied career with one of the biggest and greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time, you can be forgiven for being a little foggy on some of the specifics when it comes to the awards you've collated over the years.

In a classic video from 2016 recently reshared by Loudwire, it's something that has evidently affected Ace Frehley, as the legendary former Kiss guitarist is forced to learn in the middle of an interview that, contrary to his belief, his former band has never actually won a Grammy.

"Do you think it's a travesty that Kiss has never won a Grammy, and that Kiss only had that one Grammy nomination for Psycho Circus [the title track from Kiss's 1998 album, nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance]?" asks Loudwire interviewer Graham Hartmann. 

"We won a Grammy for Beth," replies a bemused Frehley, referring to the band's beloved hit from their 1976 album, Destroyer. "You won a Grammy for Beth? Did you?!" shoots back a thrown Hartmann. "I got it on my shelf at home!" adds Frehley. "You better do your homework!"

After a brief back and forth between Hartmann, Frehley and a producer in which team Loudwire steadfastly reaffirm that Kiss have never won a Grammy for Beth, but a People's Choice Award, the guitarist resorts to calling his partner to go have a look at the mysterious gong which is apparently sat on Frehley's shelf.

After yet more confusion, a photo shared by Frehley confirms that, in fact, it was a New York Heroes Award presented by The Recording Academy to Kiss in 2001 that he was thinking of all along. In Ace's defence, to be fair, the symbol in the middle of the award is almost identical to the iconic shape of a Grammy.

Never mind, Ace. You win some and lose some. Or, er, just don't win some.

Watch the classic moment below.

