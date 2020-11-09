Watch The Chats pay homage to ‘the second-greatest band in history’ on high voltage single AC/DC CD

If there is an afterlife, Malcolm Young and Bon Scott may well be sinking a ‘stubby’ or two in appreciation of Sunshine Coast, Queensland punks The Chats, who have nailed their love of AC/DC to the mast with their raucous new single AC/DC CD.

The single finds The Chats’ vocalist/bassist Eamon Sandwith hailing his Australian rock forefathers as “the second-greatest band in history”, suggesting that that he plays their bad boy boogie “twice a day, seven days a week.”

Talking of his love for Angus Young’s band to Triple J in Australia, Sandwith revealed that the first CD he purchased with his own money, was Back In Black

I was utterly blown away at how hard this band could rock, and I played it in the car every day to and from primary school,” he says. “I still fucking love Acca Dacca so I wrote this song as a tribute to one of the world’s rocking-est bands.”

The video sees The Chats pay their respects to three classic ‘DC videos, the promos for Let There Be Rock, Thunderstruck and It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll).

Nice work gentlemen.