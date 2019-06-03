Watch Soundgarden’s first-ever live performance of Blind Dogs

A video showcasing Soundgarden’s track Blind Dogs has been released.

The footage was captured in Los Angeles in 2013 and will feature on the upcoming live package Live From The Artists Den, which will arrive on July 26 through UMC/Polydor.

It’ll be released on 2CD, 4LP, limited edition 4LP, Blu-ray and as a deluxe box set, featuring the 29-track concert film, with more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews on multiple LP, CD and Blu-ray formats.

The deluxe set will also feature a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, and replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original Los Angeles show.

Looking back at the performance, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil said: “We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal, and to celebrate with each other and our fans.”

Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky added: “This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night. The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”

Later this month, Artists Den will present three Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den immersive events in New York, Los Angeles and Seattle, which will feature the full 29-track set.

These events will feature a multi-screen reimagining of the live performance accompanied by a light show.

Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den

Soundgarden: Live At The Artists Den

Blu-ray

1. Incessant Mace

2. My Wave**

3. Been Away Too Long**

4. Worse Dreams**

5. Jesus Christ Pose

6. Flower

7. Taree**

8. Spoonman**

9. By Crooked Steps**

10. Blind Dogs*

11. Rowing**

12. Non-State Actor**

13. Drawing Flies

14. Hunted Down

15. Black Saturday**

16. Bones Of Birds**

17. Blow Up The Outside World**

18. Fell On Black Days**

19. Burden In My Hand**

20. A Thousand Days Before**

21. Blood On The Valley Floor**

22. Rusty Cage

23. New Damage**

24. 4th Of July**

25. Outshined

26. Black Hole Sun**

27. Ty Cobb**

28. Slaves & Bulldozers

29. FeedBacchanal**

Bonus Interviews

1. Chris Cornell

2. Ben Shepherd

3. Kim Thayil

4. Matt Cameron

CD1

1. Incessant Mace

2. My Wave^

3. Been Away Too Long^

4. Worse Dreams^

5. Jesus Christ Pose

6. Flower

7. Taree^

8. Spoonman

9. By Crooked Steps^

10. Blind Dogs*

11. Rowing^

12. Non-State Actor^

13. Drawing Flies

14. Hunted Down

15. Black Saturday^

16. Bones Of Birds^

17. Blow Up The Outside World^

CD2

1. Fell On Black Days^

2. Burden In My Hand

3. A Thousand Days Before^

4. Blood On The Valley Floor^

5. Rusty Cage

6. New Damage^

7. 4th Of July^

8. Outshined

9. Black Hole Sun

10. Ty Cobb

11. Slaves & Bulldozers

12. FeedBacchanal^

* First-ever live performance of song

** First time on concert film

^ First time on concert album