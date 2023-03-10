Watch Slash, Jerry Cantrell, Perry Farrell and Jason Bonham cover Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love at one of Slash's epic birthday bashes

While, obviously, every birthday is worth celebrating, turning 43 isn't traditionally seen as one of those red letter day 'special' birthdays to make a fuss about. Which didn't stop Slash for throwing a massive two-day party in Las Vegas in July 2008 with members of Jane's Addiction, ZZ Top, Alice In Chains, Rage Against The Machine, Spacehog, Cypress Hill and Black Eyed Peas in attendance.



Then again, given that the guitarist technically 'died' for 8 minutes in 1992 following a drug overdose in a San Francisco hotel room, who could begrudge him wanting to celebrate life with his besties, whatever the reason?

The guitarist clearly had a blast on the night of his birthday, convening a succession of impromptu 'supergroups' to knock out a set of covers at the Bare pool lounge at The Mirage hotel.

One combination saw Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell (vocals), Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell (guitar) and Jason 'son of John' Bonham (drums) join forces with the Guns N' Roses guitarist for a filthy romp through Led Zeppelin classic Whole Lotta Love.



"Let's see if we can't get cool," teases Farrell as Slash and Cantrell launch into Jimmy Page's iconic riff, initiating one of the coolest 7 minute performances you could dare to imagine.

Watch the footage below:

The evening's set-list also featured:



Stone Free (Jimi Hendrix) with Spacehog's Royston Langdon

Jean Genie (David Bowie) with Royston Langdon

It’s So Easy (Guns N’ Roses) with Royston Langdon

In the Meantime (Spacehog) with Royston Langdon

Rooster (Alice In Chains) with Jerry Cantrell, Mike Inez, and Royston Langdon

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd) with Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez

La Grange (ZZ Top) with Billy Gibbons

Gimme All Your Loving (ZZ Top) with Billy Gibbons

Superstition (Stevie Wonder) with Perry Farrell

The Mountain Song (Janes Addiction) with Perry Farrell

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan) with Perry Farrell

Barracuda (Heart) with Fergie, Inez and Cantrell

Sweet Child O’ Mine (Guns N’ Roses) with Fergie

How I Could Just Kill A Man (Cypress Hill) with Tom Morello, Sen Dog, will.i.am

Paradise City (Guns N’ Roses) with Fergie, Perry Farrell, Sen Dog, Jerry Cantrell

As a bonus, you can check out Slash's impressive birthday cake below, ahead of the all-star jam on How I Could Just Kill A Man.



The party would continue the following evening at the JET Nightclub.