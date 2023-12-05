Watch Slash cover Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC hits at Los Angeles bar re-opening

Last Friday, Slash performed a series of covers to mark the re-opening of the iconic Hard Hat Lounge bar in Los Angeles.

Accompanying the Guns N' Roses axe-slinger on stage were Apocalyptica's Franky Perez, The Offspring's Todd Morse and Brent Fitz and Frank Sidoris of Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators.

Sidoris, who is also a member of Mammoth WVH, owns the bar, and closed it earlier this year for renovations.

To celebrate its finished refurb, Sidoris' supergroup of musician pals soundtracked the evening with a host of legendary hits, such as Guns N' Roses' It's So Easy, Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song, Black Sabbath's War Pigs, AC/DC's Highway To Hell, Lenny Kravitz's Always On The Run and The Rolling Stones' Gimme Shelter.

Speaking of the relaunch last month, Sidoris said: "We are thrilled to re-re-open with a refresh under the hood. We kept the 1960s charm without the grime, and for the first time in 60 years, Hard Hat has new plumbing, floors, and more importantly, a new, fresh scent! We cannot wait to reopen our doors and have the community back in to enjoy."

Watch videos of the performance below:

Next year, Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will hit the road for an international tour titled River Is Rising Rest of the World Tour ’2. It will kick off at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City on January 28, and will continue to through to South America for nine shows, followed by a trip across the Pacific for a trio of Japanese dates and then onwards to Europe for another 19 shows. Check out the full tour schedule below:

Jan 23: Mexico City Pepsi Center WTC, Mexico

Jan 26: Bogota Chamorro City Hall, Colombia

Jan 29: Belo Horizonte Arena Hall, Brazil

Jan 31: Sao Paulo Espaco Unimed, Brazil

Feb 01: Rio de Janeiro Qualistage, Brazil

Feb 04: Porto Alegre Pepsi on Stage, Brazil

Feb 07: Montevideo Antel Arena, Uruguay

Feb 09: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Feb 11: Cordoba Cosquin Rock Festival, Argentina

Feb 13: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Mar 02: Osaka Namba Hatch, Japan

Mar 04: Tokyo Zepp DiverCity, Japan

Mar 05: Tokyo Zepp DiverCity, Japan

Mar 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland #

Mar 30: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK #

Mar 31: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK #

Apr 02: Manchester AO Arena, UK #

Apr 03: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK #

Apr 05: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK #

Apr 08: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Hall, Germany #

Apr 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands #

Apr 11: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany #

Apr 12: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark #

Apr 15: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany #

Apr 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Apr 18: Brno Winning Group Arena, Czech Republic #

Apr 19: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary #

Apr 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy #

Apr 23: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland #

Apr 25: Munich Zenith, Germany #

Apr 26: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg #

Apr 29: Paris Zenith, France #

# support from Mammoth WVH

Ticket details.