Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah take a garage classic into the kitchen

As sure as night follows day, another Sunday Lunch performance from the Worcestershire kitchen of Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp has arrived to enrich our lives. This week, the nation's favourite ramshackle interpreters of other peoples' songs have chosen to perform Richard Berry's 1959 R&B standard Have Love, Will Travel.

It's a song most associated with garage rockers The Sonics, who released their version in 1965, and it's been covered elsewhere by the likes of Stiv Bators, The Black Keys, Paul Revere & The Raiders, and Bruce Springsteen. And now, by the King Crimson frontman and his bunny girl bride.

As usual, there's not much we can say about the video apart from relating what's in it, so here goes: Robert Fripp stares menacingly into the lens for the bulk of the performance, messes up the riff and shouts "bollocks", while Toyah prances gleefully in a hostess costume, all the time singing the song and tossing laundry into a suitcase. And, if we're perfectly honest, we expected her luggage to be fancier.

In King Crimson news, the band have announced that their 1972 live album Earthbound is to be reissued on 200g vinyl next month. The album, a famously lo-fidelity affair, was recorded on the band's US tour the same year and featured the Islands era line-up of Robert Fripp, Mel Collins, Boz Burrell and Ian Wallace.

The 50th anniversary vinyl edition of Earthbound is available to pre-order now from Burning Shed (opens in new tab) and Inner Knot (opens in new tab). Full tracklist below.

King Crimson: Earthbound tracklist

21st Century Schizoid Man

Peoria

The Sailor’s Tale

Earthbound

Groon