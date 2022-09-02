Watch Motörhead's long lost short film for the Iron Fist album, complete with previously unheard music

In honour of the 40th anniversary of Motörhead's 1982 album Iron Fist, the long lost trailer for the record has officially been restored.

The short film, which was directed by Nick Mead, was used to tease the album during its release period, and was occasionally played to introduce the band on their Iron Fist Tour.

Within the trailer, which features Motörhead's quintessential early line up of Lemmy, 'Fast' Eddie Clarke and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor, the three battle-hungry amigos march through a Hertfordshire forest, surrounded by fallen, bloodied knights and maidens in distress. The band confidently venture through the darkened wood, while wielding weapons, sporting horned helmets and punching the air with their Iron Fist.

The original footage was cut to Gustav Holst’s Mars, Bringer Of War, but now, after being rediscovered and digitised, features an unreleased instrumental demo of Motörhead's Ripsaw Teardown.

Up until now, the short film has been confined to poor quality VHS tapes. It was rarely seen, aside from those who witnessed it during its initial release, or by select audiences on the Iron Fist Tour.

Watch the fully restored footage below:

Special anniversary deluxe editions of Iron Fist alongside exclusive merch bundles are set to arrive on September 23.

The deluxe LP editions will be available in two CD and triple LP formats, and will feature a hammer fist blow, a remaster of the original album and a hardback book, which will contain the story of Iron Fist told through unpublished and new interviews with the people that were there at the time.

There's also a live record of a previously unreleased full concert recorded at Glasgow Apollo on March 18, 1982.

Within the package, fans will gain access to never been seen photos, rare memorabilia and newly unearthed demo tracks and outtakes from the album's recording sessions.

LP and CD tracklisting:

Original Iron Fist album

Iron Fist

Heart of Stone

I’m the Doctor

Go to Hell

Loser

Sex and Outrage

America

Shut It Down

Speedfreak

(Don’t Need) Religion

Bang to Rights

Jackson’s Studio Demos October 1981

Remember Me, I’m Gone

The Doctor

Young & Crazy

Loser

Iron Fist

Go To Hell

CD & Digital Bonus Tracks

Lemmy Goes to the Pub

Some Old Song, I’m Gone

(Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down (Alternate Version)

Shut It Down

Sponge Cake (Instrumental)

Ripsaw Teardown (Instrumental)

Peter Gunn (Instrumental

Live at Glasgow Apollo 18/3/82

(Previously unreleased)

Iron First

Heart of Stone

Shoot You In The Back

The Hammer

Loser

Jailbait

America

White Line

(Don’t Need) Religion

Go to Hell

Capricorn

(Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down

(We Are The) Road Crew

Ace of Spades

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

Overkill

Bomber

Motörhead