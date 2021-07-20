Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo perform My Friend Of Misery live with jazz superstar Kamasi Washington

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington is one of the 53 artists who’ve covered songs from Metallica’s massively successful self-titled fifth album for the upcoming The Metallica Blacklist tribute album, and the LA-born musician received the band’s official stamp of approval at the weekend, when guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo joined Washington’s band onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on July 18 to play on his interpretation of My Friend Of Misery.

Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be viewed below.

A number of cover from The Metallica Blacklist have already been released, including St. Vincent’s cover of Sad But True, Miley Cyrus’ take on Nothing Else Matters (featuring Elton John) and Biffy Clyro’s version of Holier Than Thou. Other artists featuring on the album include Ghost, Royal Blood, Weezer, Corey Taylor, Volbeat, Dave Gahan, Idles and The Neptunes.



All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split evenly between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album. All Within My Hands was founded by the band in 2017.





A 30th anniversary edition of ‘The Black Album’ will be released on the same day, September 10.



Remastered for ultimate sound quality, ‘The Black Album” remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).



Both albums will be released on Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings on September 10.