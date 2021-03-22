Watch Metallica's For Whom The Bell Tolls get a grunge-metal makeover

Right on cue, we’re back to bring you the latest instalment from the internet’s connoisseur of metal mash-ups, Denis Pauna. This time, the expert-masher has covered Metallica’s For Whom The Bell Tolls in the style of Alice In Chains, formally titled For Whom The Chains Toll.

As reliable as ever, Pauna masters the sound of his chosen band to the T. As he harmonises wearily with clones of himself in true Alice In Chains fashion, Metallica’s original thrash-metal guitar riff is remodelled into a Chain’s style heavy chug. Once again, we can’t help but admire him for yet another faultless amalgamation.

Truly, Pauna is metal’s ultimate shape-shifter. As we wonder whether there’s any metal band he can’t imitate, we’re now thinking we might like to see him pull something a little more obscure out of the bag. Billie Eilish in the style of Primus, anyone? Or how about an Ariana Grande song played in the style of pirate metal band Alestorm? Either way, we reckon Pauna will give it a mighty shot.

His other covers see him playing in the style of Metallica, Type O Negative, Rammstein and many more.

Listen to the cover below: