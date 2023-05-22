Watch Kate Bush perform Hounds Of Love in a magical rare appearance at a music industry awards show

In 1986, the ever-elusive and stage-shy Kate Bush gave a rare performance at the BPI Awards, which are now widely known as the Brits.

Set at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on February 10, the ceremony marked the 6th edition of the prestigious annual event, and saw performances from other big name acts including Huey Lewis and the News, Phil Collins and Tears For Fears.

That year, the multi-talented singer-songwriter was nominated for Best British Album for 1985's Hounds Of Love, which faced some stiff competition, with Phil Collins' No Jacket Required, Dire Straits' Brothers in Arms, Eurythmics' Be Yourself Tonight and Tears for Fears' Songs From The Big Chair also in the running. Unfortunately, Bush lost out to to Collins, and actually went home with nil awards from the event, despite also being nominated for Best British Female and Best British Single for her track Running Up That Hill.

Regardless of returning home empty-handed, Bush's performance, which saw her beautifully execute the title-track of her nominated album, was certainly one to remember, partly due to the rarity of the occasion, with the icon only having done one tour - 1979's The Tour Of Life - before that point, as well as the occasional one-off performance.

Bush would remain absent from the stage until 2014, when she famously took up her Before The Dawn residency in London across 22 nights.

The performance itself saw the musician at her best, with her eccentric facial expressions illustrating each lyric, as she sings in her fabulously high timbre with a supporting orchestra, as fans watch on entranced by her mysterious and wholly bewitching presence.

At the end of her time on stage, Bush finishes the final few notes in the arms of a backing dancer, twirling vigorously in a circle. The move caused viewers to believe that the performance may very well have been mimed, based on Bush's ability to move so quickly without it being reflected in the faultless vocals.

Either way, she certainly made an impact. Check it out below: