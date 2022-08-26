Watch Jimi Hendrix's historic performance of Dolly Dagger in Hawaii

The Jimi Hendrix documentary Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix In Maui can now be streamed by fans in The UK for the first time. The news comes as 175 titles from The Coda Collection – the streaming service devoted to music documentaries and concerts – are made available via Amazon Prime.

Music, Money, Madness... tells the story of the Jimi Hendrix Experience and their journey to Hawaii in 1970, a bizarre tale that was originally turned into the disastrous Rainbow Bridge movie but given new life as a documentary in 2020. Below, you can watch Hendrix's performance of Dolly Dagger, the opening track of the two sets he performed on the island.

"The way the world appreciates music is evolving and changing," says Janie Hendrix, Jimi's sister. "The Coda Collection is how we grow with that change. It transcends basic music streaming and takes fans on a real journey into the heart of the songs they love and the artists, like Jimi Hendrix, who created those songs.

"There will always be the desire to know more about Jimi, and what drove his creativity. So much went into his concerts and performances. There was background, a backstory, and depth to it all. Coda reveals all the various dimensions, and I am proud to be a part of making it happen.”

Other titles available via The Coda Collection for UK Amazon Prime customers include The Public Image is Rotten, Don't Go Gentle: A Film About IDLES, the John Lennon movie Imagine, Foo Fighters: Back and Forth, Evanescence: Embracing The Bitter Truth, Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm, loudQUIETloud: A Film About the Pixies, Rolling Stones - Marquee Club 1971, Steve Miller: Breaking Ground and many more.

The complete library of titles available to stream exclusively via The Coda Collection is available via Amazon UK (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab)