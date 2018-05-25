Watch Hollywood Vampire Johnny Depp sing Bowie’s Heroes

Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and actor and guitarist Johnny Depp, will play live across the UK and Europe next month.

And during their recent set at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in the US, they gave fans a taste of what to expect, with Depp taking over vocal duties for a cover of David Bowie’s classic 1977 track Heroes.

Watch the fan-shot footage below.

Last week in an interview with London’s Evening Standard, Cooper reported that Depp was as “good as anybody I’ve worked with.”

He added: “He’s not new to playing on stage – people are going to be very surprised when they hear him play because they know him as Jack Sparrow.

“When they see a guitar in this band they’re going to say, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t have any idea he could play like that.’

“He’s a real guitar player. I wouldn’t be working with anybody that wasn’t as good as anybody I’ve worked with normally.”

Hollywood Vampires released their self-titled debut album in 2015, featuring guest appearances from artists including Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Paul McCartney, Slash, Brian Johnson and Robbie Krieger, with the band named after the legendary drinking club who gathered at the Rainbow Bar on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard.

Find a full list of the Hollywood Vampires’ upcoming shows below.

Hollywood Vampires 2018 tour dates

May 28: Moscow Olympisky, Russia

May 30: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jun 02: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany

Jun 04: Berlin Zitadele, Germany

Jun 06: Gothenburg Liesberg Tivoli, Sweden

Jun 07: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 08: Copenhagen Tivoli, Denmark

Jun 10: Helsinki Rockin’’ Helsinki, Finland

Jun 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Jun 13: Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Monchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany

Jun 16: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jun 17: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 19: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Jun 20: London Wembley Arena, UK

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 27: Munich Tollwood, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Jun 30: Klam Clam Castle, Austria

Jul 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Jul 05: Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland

Jul 07: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 08: Rome Cabea, Italy