Bury Tomorrow recently headlined the final night of Dr Martens Stand For Something Tour at The Black Heart in Camden, London.

As you can imagine, it got rowdy, heavy and very sweaty. Here you can watch the Southampton metalcore favourites blast through newie Earthbound, taken from their upcoming album of the same name.

Last week, Bury Tomorrow also made new track Memories available to stream.

Bury Tomorrow are supporting Parkway Drive on their UK tour this February.