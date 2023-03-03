Watch grannies rip through some gnarly death metal and shoot fireworks from their backsides in this hilarious advert for Liquid Death iced tea

Liquid Death, a metal AF canned-water company whose tagline is, "murder your thirst", have shared a hilariously bizarre advert for their new range of iced tea beverages.

The 80-second ad was inspired by Monty Python's Hell's Grannies sketch, and features a group of grannies (well, men or women dressed as elderly ladies), ripping through some gnarly death metal in their band, shooting fireworks from their asses, skateboarding and simply causing general havoc.

To start, a backwards cap-sporting fellow, iced tea in hand, quips, "Iced Tea? Come on, Liquid Death, this is like my grandma's energy drink". Seconds later, we're introduced to the team of partying pensioners, whose antics come across like something from a spin-off of Jackass' 2013 comedy Bad Grandpa. And considering the video was directed by Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine, he is keeping the spirit of the show well and truly alive.

"We grew up on Monty Python and Jackass, so it's no surprise we made a homage to some of our heroes," Liquid Death VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse.

"Tea has been around for thousands of years. In fact, most people probably see it as something their grandma drinks. With that little kick of caffeine, it's almost like the original energy drink.

"Ironically, most of the tea that's on the market today is packed with caffeine and sugar. As a health beverage company, we set out to make a killer iced tea that didn't come with all the unhealthy junk – something your grandma would probably even approve of."

This isn't Liquid Death's first metal-driven campaign. Back in 2020, the company recruited Gruesome drummer Gus Rios to write and record a heavy metal album called Greatest Hates, which was inspired by the hate-filled online comments received by the brand about the product.

Later that year, the water tycoons released a second album, Greatest Hates, Vol. 2, featuring guest appearances from members of Alkaline Trio, Rise Against, and more.

Check out the ad below: