Watch Elton John play Tiny Dancer for Joe Biden at the White House

Sir Elton John has been awarded the National Humanities Medal by US President Joe Biden. The award took place at the White House in Washington, DC, where John was honoured alongside his husband, David Furnish, for their work in fighting the AIDS epidemic.

During the ceremony, which took place on the White House's South Lawn, John played a six-song set that included Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time), Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me, Crocodile Rock and I'm Still Standing.

"It's my great honour – and I mean sincerely – to present the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John," said Biden. "Throughout his career Elton found his voice to help others and help them find their voice. With his hope he made history rhyme for countless people in our nation that's what tonight is all about.

"Elton often talked about how American music changed his life, and how the different genres and sounds influenced his own music and Imagination. It's clear Elton John's music has changed our lives. To David and the boys, thank you for sharing your husband and dad with us.

"On behalf of the American people, thank you – and I sincerely mean this – thank you for moving the soul of our nation."

"I’m honoured to receive the National Humanities Medal from President Biden and the First Lady during such a spectacular event at the White House,” says Sir Elton. “It’s been emotional for me to be recognised for the achievements of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Since I founded the Foundation at my kitchen table in Atlanta 30 years ago, I made a commitment not to leave anyone behind and will continue on this mission.

"We are striving for a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations, and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from AIDS, stigma, injustice and maltreatment – and I’m so grateful recognition likes this brings us a step closer to making that a reality."

Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour is currently in The US, with the next show taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, on Friday. His final ever show on American soil, scheduled for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20, and will be livestreamed via Disney+. Full dates below.

Sep 30: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX, USA

Oct 02: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN, USA

Oct 08: Santa Clara Levi’s® Stadium, CA, USA

Oct 08: Santa Clara Levi’s® Stadium, CA, USA

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome, WA, USA

Oct 17: Tacoma Dome, WA, USA

Oct 21: Vancouver BC Place, BC, Canada

Oct 22: Vancouver BC Place, BC, Canada

Oct 29: San Antonio Alamodome, TX, USA

Nov 01: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV, USA

Nov 04: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX, USA

Nov 09: San Diego Petco Park, CA, USA

Nov 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ, USA

Nov 12: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ, USA

Nov 17: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA, USA

Nov 19: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA, USA

Nov 20: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA, USA

Jan 10: Newcastle McDonald Jones Stadium, NSW, Australia

Jan 13: Melbourne AAMI Park, VIC, Australia

Jan 18: Sydney Allianz Stadium, NSW, Australia

Jan 21: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, QLD, Austtalia

Jan 24: Christchurch Orangetheory Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 27: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 28: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium, New Zealand

Mar 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 29: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 31: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Apr 02: London The O2, UK

Apr 04: London The O2, UK

Apr 05: London The O2, UK

Apr 08: London The O2, UK

Apr 09: London The O2, UK

Apr 12: London The O2, UK

Apr 13: London The O2, UK

Apr 16: London The O2, UK

Apr 17: London The O2, UK

Apr 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Apr 22: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 23: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 27: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 05: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 08: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

May 10: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

May 11: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

May 13: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

May 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 18: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 19: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 22: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

May 23: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

May 27: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

May 28: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

May 31: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 02: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 06: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 10: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 11: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 13: Aberdeen P&J Live, UK

Jun 15: Aberdeen P&J Live, UK

Jun 17: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 18: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 25: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jun 27: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jun 28: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 02: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 07: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jul 08: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

