Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes sing to Rammstein's Du Hast at his Sheffield club night

Last month, Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes launched his alternative club night at his hometown venue, Church Temple Of Fun, in Sheffield.

The event, known as Greebo, saw Sykes and his bandmate/drummer Mat Nicholls curate an evening of live performances from Static Dress, Alissic and Lozeak, followed by DJ sets from Dark0 and Strange Bones, as well as from Sykes and Nicholls themselves.

For their own set, Sykes and co. enlivened the crowd with a number of rock and party hits such as Britney Spear's Toxic (mashed up with Deftones' Change), Wheatus' Teenage Dirtbag and Rammstein's Du Hast.

In recent footage provided by @jaseyraesirens' TikTok account, we noticed that throughout the DJ set, Sykes even sang along to various songs, including to Rammstein's Du Hast, which made for a pretty iconic moment. One commenter even describes it as the "best crossover in history". Two metal heroes in the same video, what's not to love? Videos from the night can be viewed below.

Announcing the club night on social media, Sykes previously wrote: “First of many moshtastic ragers I plan to take around UK and the rest of the world.

"I managed to blag an absolutely sick line up too for the first ever one, plus you’ll be treated to mine and [Mat Nicholls’] exquisite DJ skills – so it’s going to be iconic. Ya gonna want to say you was there."

Recently, Oli Sykes and Mat Nichols completed a triathlon in aid of Ukrainian LGTBQ+ charity UKRAINEPRIDE.

Taking to social media to detail their achievement, which saw the bandmates participate in one long stint of swimming, cycling and running, Sykes wrote: "We did it. Thank u so much to everyone that sponsored us in our first triathlon 4 @ukraine.pride means the world. I’m going to leave up the donation page til tomorrow would be sick to double our goal (link in bio) but yeah sick thank u!”

While Nichols wrote: "“Had a great time today doing this. All for a good cause. Thanks to everyone that donated, me and Ol are dead chuffed to have smashed the target we set for the fundraising.”

Together the Sheffield metallers raised over £3,000.