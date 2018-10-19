Watch Blackberry Smoke team up with Amanda Shires for Tom Petty cover

Blackberry Smoke have released a studio video showing them performing a cover of Tom Petty’s You Got Lucky.

The song will appear on the Atlanta outfit’s upcoming acoustic EP The Southern Ground Sessions, which will launch on October 26.

The song and video features American singer, songwriter Amanda Shires, who plays violin and shares vocal duties with Charlie Starr.

Starr tells Rolling Stone: “Not long ago, we went into Southern Ground Studios in Nashville to record some acoustic versions of songs from our album Find A Light.

“We had some special guests come in – the Wood Brothers and Amanda Shires. While Amanda was there, we decided to play a version of You Got Lucky. It’s just such an incredibly written song – it’s just perfect, as are so many Tom Petty songs.”

On the same day as the EP is released, Blackberry Smoke will also launch a special tour edition CD of Find A Light to coincide with their current European dates, which will feature all six EP tracks as bonus material.

Find a list of their tour dates below.

The Southern Ground Sessions is now available to pre-order.

Blackberry Smoke - The Southern Ground Sessions

1. Run Away from It All

2. Medicate My Mind

3. Let Me Down Easy

4. Best Seat in the House

5. You Got Lucky

6. Mother Mountain

Blackberry Smoke 2018 tour dates

Oct 20: Berlin Huxley's, DE

Oct 21: Hannover Capitol, DE

Oct 23: Stockholm Cirkus, SE

Oct 24: Gothenburg Pustervik, SE

Oct 25: Oslo Sentrum Scene, NO

Oct 27: Weert Bosuil, NL

Oct 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, NL

Oct 29: Brussels Ancienne, BE

Oct 31: Paris Le Cabaret Sauvage, FR

Nov 02: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 06: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK:

Nov 07: Dublin, National Stadium, IE

Nov 09: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Nov 10: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK:

Nov 13: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Nov 15: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Nov 16: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Nov 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK