Watch: astonishing Bohemian Rhapsody fingerstyle guitar cover

With 420,000 followers on YouTube, Brazilian guitarist Lucas Imbiriba clearly doesn't need our help in reaching an audience, but that's not going to stop us sharing his latest video, a fingerstyle version of a Queen classic.

"This is my version of the legendary Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen," says Imbiriba. "I hope you enjoy this solo guitar rendition!"

We did, Lucas, we did. And so did many of Imbiriba's followers.

"I can’t believe he nailed every one of those high harmonics," says andybaldman. "That’s fucking amazing."

"I cant think of a way this guy could get any better at guitar" opines OneToothyCow, while the less exotically named Mike Durkin says, "Someone should give that man a million dollars for this. Fantastic!"

"Absolutely breathtaking," adds xaby rom. "I didn’t realise was holding my breath for the duration. And those harmonics were undeniably epic!"

Imbiriba picked up the guitar when he was 10 years old, and received a scholarship to study in Barcelona, Spain just five years later. He plays both classical and flamenco guitar, and has performed around the globe. In the early 2010s he released two albums of rock music – Lucas Cesar Expedition and Change of Plans – before breaking out as a YouTube sensation in 2020. Most recently, he released Epic Journey (opens in new tab), an album that includes covers of songs by Iron Maiden, Metallica and others.

After a slow start, Imbiriba's online work has really taken off. A performance of the Eagles' Desperado has been viewed over seven million times. Another Eagles track, Hotel California, is closing in on five million views, as is a cover of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven. We're easily impressed, to be honest, but Lucas Imbiriba is really impressive.

Lucas Imbiriba 's YouTube channel (opens in new tab).