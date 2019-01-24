Watch as Lee Kerslake is officially presented with his platinum Ozzy discs

Earlier this week, the Metal Voice revealed that former Ozzy Osbourne drummer Lee Kerslake had been sent platinum discs of Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman by the vocalist.

Kerslake played on both albums, but due to a legal wrangle over credits, the drummer didn’t get the recognition he was due.

Kerslake, who is battling cancer, made a ‘bucket list’ request to Ozzy and Sharon asking if he could have the discs “to put on my wall before I die.”

And the drummer flew from England to Anaheim earlier this week to officially be presented with the discs – and to be inducted into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History – an event hosted by SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk.

The Metal Voice have now uploaded a video of the moment he received the honour, and the footage can be watched below.

Last month, Kerslake told the website that doctors had given him only months to live due to his bone and prostate cancer.

The drummer’s induction into the Hall Of Heavy Metal was also filmed for inclusion in Kerslake’s documentary which is currently being worked on.