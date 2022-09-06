Watch a hapless Nameless Ghoul take a tumble off the stage at recent Ghost show

Being a part of a dramatic, showy, touring rock 'n' roll band can have its pitfalls - literally, in some cases. Occult Swedish party rockers Ghost are in the midst of their huge North American tour, also featuring beardy Georgian riff machines Mastodon and much-hyped Canadian metallers Spiritbox, and were approaching the final third of their set in Huntsville, Alabama last week (September 2) when disaster struck.

As the band lurched into the final throes of a fiery performance of Year Zero, a Nameless Ghoul on guitar - known affectionally as 'Swiss', real name Justin 'Jutty' Taylor - took an almighty tumble off his platform and into the darkness.

Thankfully, he quickly recovers, trotting gingerly back up the steps and kicking back into the song, barely missing a beat. Fair play, that fella!

Taylor amusingly acknowledged the mishap on Twitter soon after, noting, "I meant to do that."

It hasn't, of course, stopped Ghost's vast and passionate online fanbase lovingly replaying the moment over and over again. You can watch the fall (and recovery!) for yourself at the 4:20 mark below, and footage of the fall from a variety of angles and set to the knowing tones of Ghost's Mary On A Cross, courtesy of the band's aforementioned cheeky fans, just below that.

A post shared by Children of Ghost (@childrenofghost)

I meant to do that.September 3, 2022

