Watch a face-painted Jim Carrey duet with Alice Cooper onstage in Hawaii

Mostly adored for his eccentric and goofy roles in films such as The Mask, The Grinch, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Truman Show, Jim Carrey is typically regarded as being one of the more down-to-Earth and approachable faces in Hollywood. Throughout his career, he's even been an active patron of a number of charities too.

On New Year's Eve in 2016 for example, he showed up to support the Maui Food Bank alongside Alice Cooper, joining the shock rocker on stage to sing a selection of Cooper classics. The event was held to help provide the millionth meal to The Maui Food Bank, with a portion of the proceeds given to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

At the Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Carrey took the stage in a shimmering blue shirt and gothic face paint in Cooper's trademark style, serving up some amusing dance moves.

After sorting out some technical difficulties with the microphone, the actor then belted out various classic Alice Cooper hits including School's Out and No More Mr Nice Guy. The duo then went on to cover Pink Floyd's Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2).

On the night, the pair were accompanied by Cooper’s band, formed of guitarists Nita Strauss and Damon Johnson, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel. The event also saw performances from Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Michael McDonald, Weird Al Yankovic, Bob Rock, Lily Meola and more.

Check it out below: