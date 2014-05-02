'Walter is in deep place.. I couldn't reach him'

Walter Trout's wife Marie has reported the veteran bluesman is unconscious in hospital while he waits for a liver transplant.

She’s admitted seeing him in “a deep place” has reduced her to tears – but doctors are less concerned than she is.

Trout was recently moved from an LA clinic to one in Nebraska, where different rules mean he’s now top of the list for a liver as soon as a donor is found.

Marie says: “I spent the day at his bedside without making contact with him. He is deep in a place and I couldn’t reach him. Today was the first day for tears for me in a long time. Seeing him there, but without being able to sense him, was painful.

“The doctors are not too worried – they say that this is par for the course, and the good news is that Walter is now first on the list. His vital signs remain good; he moves and has good muscle strength. His brain has not been deprived of oxygen at any point.

“One very experienced and trusted doctor said that he had seen patient reverse completely after months in this state once the transplant took place.”

She’s remaining at his side in hospital and admits: “I feel the pain, the disappointment, and the sorrow. There is no way of sugarcoating that. I feel for the people who are affected by this. Most of all I feel for Walter who is struggling to stay alive in a body that is polluted.”

Meanwhile, British blues artist Danny Bryant has stepped in to help Trout’s band continue earning during their downtime. He’ll lead keyboardist Sammy Avila, bassist Rick Knapp and drummer Michael Leasure on a US tour during July and August.

Marie reports: “Walter has mentored Danny since he was 15. He, Rick, Michael and Sammy will play a set mostly of Walter’s songs, and Danny will play with lots of emotion every night.

“We wanted someone who would do this with the right spirit.”

A fundraising show will be held at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire on May 4, featuring Roger Chapman, Otis Grand, Bernie Marsden and others. Trout’s YouCaring page remains open for donations, with his recuperation expected to be expensive. His latest album The Blues Came Callin’ will be released on June 2 after he insisted it go ahead as planned.