Walls of Jericho stream Relentless

Walls Of Jericho have made their track Relentless available to stream.
The song is taken from the Detroit hardcore outfit’s upcoming album No One Can Save You From Yourself, due out March 25 via Napalm Records.
Walls Of Jericho’s last release was The American Dream in 2008.
Vocalist Candace Kucsulain says: ”My inspiration for the new record came from a lot of ups and downs. I had a family member pass away.
“We’ve been trying to make this record for the past couple of years and we didn’t have much for lyrics. We started pre-production in March and it just started coming out. I was inspired by everything that had been happening.
”Relentless is dedicated to my brother Larry Kucsulain, who lost his battle to cancer this day last year.”
The band are set to play shows in Germany, Belgium and France in April in the first part of their release tour. More dates are to be announced.
No One Can Save You From Yourself can be pre-ordered via Napalm Records.
Walls Of Jericho tour dates 2016
Apr 28: Gottingen Lumiere, Germany
Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock Festival, Belgium
Apr 30: Rennes Superbowl of Hardcore, France
Walls Of Jericho No One Can Save You From Yourself tracklist
01. Intro
02. Illusion Of Safety
03. No One Can Save You From Yourself
04. Forever Militant
05. Fight The Good Fight
06. Cutbird
07. Relentless
08. Damage Done
09. Reign Supreme
10. Wrapped In Violence
11. Anthem
12. Beyond All Praise
13. Probably Will