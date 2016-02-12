Walls of Jericho stream Relentless

Walls Of Jericho have made their track Relentless available to stream.

The song is taken from the Detroit hardcore outfit’s upcoming album No One Can Save You From Yourself, due out March 25 via Napalm Records.

Walls Of Jericho’s last release was The American Dream in 2008.

Vocalist Candace Kucsulain says: ”My inspiration for the new record came from a lot of ups and downs. I had a family member pass away.

“We’ve been trying to make this record for the past couple of years and we didn’t have much for lyrics. We started pre-production in March and it just started coming out. I was inspired by everything that had been happening.

”Relentless is dedicated to my brother Larry Kucsulain, who lost his battle to cancer this day last year.”

The band are set to play shows in Germany, Belgium and France in April in the first part of their release tour. More dates are to be announced.

No One Can Save You From Yourself can be pre-ordered via Napalm Records.

Apr 28: Gottingen Lumiere, Germany

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock Festival, Belgium

Apr 30: Rennes Superbowl of Hardcore, France

Walls Of Jericho No One Can Save You From Yourself tracklist

01. Intro

02. Illusion Of Safety

03. No One Can Save You From Yourself

04. Forever Militant

05. Fight The Good Fight

06. Cutbird

07. Relentless

08. Damage Done

09. Reign Supreme

10. Wrapped In Violence

11. Anthem

12. Beyond All Praise

13. Probably Will