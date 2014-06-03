Vote For Metal

Metal Hammer has been nominated for Best Cover at the PPA awards and we ain’t here to play second fiddle, folks. That, loyal followers and readers, is where you come in.

We honestly believe that we have a shot at causing a big upset here, and we need you guys to step in and show your support until voting closes on Friday. You can vote once a day until then, so every single vote really does count, and if we all give this that one final, big push, then who knows? Maybe we could bag this thing. Get online, spread the word, and above all else, use that click-ready finger of yours and VOTE!

In the summer of last year, we conceived an idea for a Metal Hammer front cover that would, quite frankly, blow everything else we’d done until that point out of the water. And we’ve done some pretty cool stuff. Enlisting the services of the ridiculously talented folks at SIXMOREVODKA, we created what would eventually become our Slipknot Assemble cover, and thus many an hour of high-fiving and manly hugging ensued.

Designed to celebrate the awe, vibrancy and, above all else, pure spectacle of the Iowan metal machine that is Slipknot (as well as indulge our raging Marvel nerd boners, natch), the cover landed to a splendid reaction from fans, readers and band alike (if we do say so ourselves) and is, we hope, testament to the notion that print can still offer something exciting and different in these internet-ravaged times. It took a lot of hard work, a good few sleepless nights and a few ferocious arguments about which member should get thunder powers, but we got there, and the results still speak for themselves one year on.

Creating The Cover

Last month, it was revealed that the cover had been nominated alongside a slew of mag superweights for a gong at this year’s PPA Awards. For those not in the know (or who have somehow dodged our relentless campaigning), the PPAs are, essentially, Oscars For Magazines, meaning that to even be nominated is something we’re pretty damn delighted with. When you look at our competition, it makes it all the more humbling to even be involved in the first place.

