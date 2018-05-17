Vitamin X stream new album Age Of Paranoia in full

Amsterdam-based hardcore punks Vitamin X are streaming their new album, Age Of Paranoia, exclusively with Louder.

Vitamin X - Age Of Paranoia tracklisting 1. Modern Man

2. Rollercoaster Ride

3. Age Of Paranoia

4. Human Plague

5. No One

6. Flip The Switch

7. Short Circuit

8. Speak No Evil

9. Deranged Degenerate

10. Reverse Midas Touch

11. Media Messiah

12. Road Warrior

13. Bounce Back

14. Leave Me Alone

15. Rock N Roll Destroyer

16. Shock Value

The album will be released on May 18 via Southern Lord Records.

The band told Louder of the album: "Our new album, Age Of Paranoia, is our first on a bigger label – Southern Lord. We are very happy with the outcome of this album: the music is our best to date, featuring a varied mix of hardcore punk with '70s rock riffs, wild solos and crazy vocals. The production is top notch but still raw. The art, by Marald, is amazing and perfectly depicts the album title and the lyrics: a screaming brain coming out of two skulls. Reviews so far are very good. This album also marks the debut of guitarist Marc (co)singing a few songs (Road Warrior, Leave Me Alone).

"It's our sixth album, which is probably pretty unique for a hardcore punk band, and the first one recorded in our hometown of Amsterdam, after recording our previous albums elsewhere in The Netherlands, and our last two albums in Chicago with Steve Albini. Recording in our hometown Amsterdam was really cool, and we took all our instruments, gear and even our amps on our bicycles to the studio – ha ha!

"You could say this is a concept album, as most of the lyrics deal with the crazy and confusing times we live in, an age where technology, social media and fake news control our lives. An 'age of paranoia' in which we are controlled and affected by mobile devices, plastic oceans, extreme ideologies, political earthquakes and so on.

Explanation of some of the songs: title track Age Of Paranoia is about manipulating perception and falsifying reality. Media Messiah is about the blind worship of propaganda without questioning anything. Rollercoaster Ride deals with getting sucked into the technology abyss."

Age Of Paranoia will be released on LP, CD, and digital formats on 18th May via Southern Lord Records. The band will play an album release party in Amsterdam on June 22, or you catch them at one of the tour dates below.

16 Jun: Valles Escrema Fest, Montornes del Valles, SP

22 Jun: OCCII, Amsterdam, NL

06 Jul: Flugplatz, Zwickau, DE

07 Jul: RIIP Fest, Tours, FR

14 Jul: Woodstick Fest, Lage, DE

03 Aug: TBA, Wroclaw, PL

04 Aug: Novy, Jicin, CZ

05 Aug: TBA, Bratislava, SK

07 Sep: Chimpyfest, London, UK

14 Sep: Punk Rock Weekend Fest, Stockholm, SE

15 Sep: TBA, Troisdorf, DE