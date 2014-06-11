Vinnie's harsh words for sacked Hellyeah duo

Vinnie Paul has poured more scorn on sacked Hellyeah members Greg Tribbett and Bob Zilla, saying they “contributed very little.”

The drummer previously said the pair lacked drive, resulting in Kyle Sanders taking over bass duties from Zilla and Christian Brady filling in on guitar. Hellyeah wrote and recorded their latest album Blood For Blood as a trio, with just Paul, singer Chad Gray and guitarist Tom Maxwell involved.

Paul tells This Is Not A Scene: “Chad, Tom and I always handled the majority of the writing within Hellyeah. Greg mostly watched what we’re doing and he contributed very little. Bob didn’t do much at all, besides being there for the live shows.

“Just having three persons involved with putting the new record together really made things easier as well. Sometimes you just have too many chefs in the kitchen and that can really frustrate the overall process.”

Former Pantera drummer Paul has also repeatedly poured water on rumours of that band reforming.