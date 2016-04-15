Vega stream We Got It All

Vega have made track We Got It All available to stream.

The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming record Who We Are, due out on May 13.

Singer Nick Workman says: “We always try to push the envelope with each record that we do and this one is no different. We have put in all of our different musical influences into every song and what has come out of it is undoubtedly Vega, but a Vega that is bigger than ever.”

Vega will tour the UK with Magnum next month in support of the release.

Vega Who We Are tracklist

Explode We Got It All Every Little Monster Nothing Is Forever White Flag For Our Sins Generation Now Ignite Savin’ Grace If Not You Hurts So Bad

Vega UK tour with Magnum 2016

May 11: Southampton Brook, UK

May 12: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

May 13: Islington Assembly Hall, UK

May 14: Oxford Academy, UK

May 16: Norwich Waterfront, UK

May 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

May 19: Birmingham Institute, UK

May 20: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK

May 21: Manchester Academy 2, UK

May 22: Newcastle Academy, UK

May 24: Aberdeen Garage, UK

May 25: Glasgow Garage, UK

May 27: Belfast Limelight, UK

May 29: Bristol Academy, UK

May 30: Leamington Assembly Rooms, UK

Jul 23-24: Ebbw Vale Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm, UK