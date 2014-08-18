Varone sticks the boot into Skid Row

Ex-Skid Row drummer Phil Varone has lashed out at his former bandmates after guitarist Dave Sabo criticised the way he lived his life.

Varone took to Facebook to respond to comments made by Skid Row’s Sabo, who called the drummer’s 2007 documentary Waking Up Dead “gross”.

In a furious post, the sticksman writes: “I’m normally not one to acknowledge clueless, jealous dummies, but in this case it’s just too good to pass up and I’m sick and tired of these douchebags running their mouths.

“I always find it funny when the pot calls the kettle black and judging from the piece of shit records this sad cover band put out after I left, they are still clueless and still very much jealous. The good part about the recent Skid Row record is you can buy four of them and have a set of drink coasters.”

The 2007 film followed Varone through his years of drug abuse and his hedonistic rockstar lifestyle. When asked about his feelings on the documentary on The Classic Metal Show, Sabo reveals he couldn’t identify with the drummer’s choices.

“I thought it was gross,” he says. “That’s just a lifestyle I never cared for or partook in. I never did drugs and the worst thing I ever did was drink too much vodka and puke. So to see that, I thought it was pretty disgusting.”

Responding to Sabo’s “gross” comments, Varone adds: “It wasn’t gross when Skid Row begged me to come out and finish a tour after I left the band because your drummer sucked. And I guess it wasn’t gross listening to how bad the band sounded when you could barely stand on stage and play 90% of the time? Like the time we played a bowling alley and you were at the bar at noon? You probably don’t remember – oh, I forgot you don’t do drugs or drink.”

The drummer refused to stop there, with Varone challenging Sabo to a showdown: “Why don’t you come by my place and we can settle this once and for all? No press, no cameras, just me and you.”

Varone joined Skid Row in 2000 and recorded one studio album, 2003’s Thickskin. Meanwhile, Sabo recently poured cold water on the idea of reuniting with original Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, saying he wasn’t interested.