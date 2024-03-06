Another prime piece of classic rock real estate has been added to The Midnight Special's ever-growing online archive, with Uriah Heep's 1973 performance of Stealin' the latest footage to be dusted down and uploaded for your high quality viewing pleasure.

The clip comes from an episode broadcast on September 28, which was hosted by soft rock duo Seals & Crofts. Also joining the party were Paul Butterfield's Better Days, Ramblin' Jack Elliot, Arlo Guthrie, Leo Kottke and T. Rex, while Uriah Heep also played Sweet Freedom on the show, taking a break from the tour of the same name. The full episode was uploaded just before Christmas.

Uriah Heep's 1973 tour saw then headlining arenas across the US – either side of the Midnight Special broadcast they played the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, and the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis, MO – although press back home had been much less favourable, with one publication describing the Sweet Freedom album as "idiotic, unnecessary, and doomed to failure."

Uriah Heep's latest album Chaos & Colour was released early last year, and 2024 will find them returning to the US for an extensive co-headlining tour with Saxon. The Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal tour will begin at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on April 23. Full dates below – tickets are on sale now.

Apr 23: Fort Lauderdale The Parker, FL

Apr 24: Tampa Hard Rock Event Center, FL

Apr 25: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Apr 28: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Apr 30: Morgantown The Metropolitan Theatre, WV

May 01: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA

May 02: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA

May 03: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 05: Boston Citizens House of Blues, MA

May 07: Long Island Patchogue Theatre, NY

May 08: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

May 10: Peekskill Paramount Hudson Valley Arts, NY

May 11: Cleveland TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic, OH

May 12: Elkhart Lerner Theatre, IN

May 13: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

May 14: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

May 16: Marietta People’s Bank Theatre, OH

May 17: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 18: Joliet Rialto Square Theatre, IL

May 19: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 21: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN

May 22: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

May 24: Springfield Gillioz Theatre, MO

May 25: Wichita TempleLive at Scottish Rite Center, KS

May 29: Houston House Of Blues, TX

May 30: San Antonio Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, TX:

May 31: Dallas Glass Cactus, TX

Jun 01: El Paso Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, TX