Upon Wings premiere You Are My Weapon

Michigan symphonic metallers Upon Wings are premiering their new track You Are My Weapon exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s latest EP Afterlife, frontwoman Anne Autumn Erickson says the track is “about having faith that someone you lost is still with you, giving you strength in this world.”

“You Are My Weapon is really a victorious song. It’s about love and hope and healing, and I think it’s something everyone has experienced. This song really changed over time, and I like the fact it had a mind of its own.”