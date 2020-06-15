Underside spearhead Metal For Nepal campaign amid humanitarian crisis

Nepalese metal outfit Underside are spearheading a new Metal For Nepal campaign in light of a humanitarian crisis which has emerged at the country’s border with India.

The band are asking the metal community for help and have teamed up with artists to offer a range of prints, original paintings and a Metal For Nepal t-shirt to raise much-needed cash for migrant workers, who, while trying to get home amid the coronavirus pandemic, have found themselves stuck at the border without food or water.

Underside explain: “We hope you’re all keeping safe in these strange times. We’re aware the whole world is struggling with the consequences of this pandemic, but wish urgently to highlight the crisis currently afflicting a third-world country like Nepal.

“As seen in many societies, it’s the people at the bottom of the ladder suffering the most. Thousands of migrant workers from India are trying to get home, causing a humanitarian crisis at the border. People haven’t had access to food and water for days.

“This is simply unacceptable. Even in Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu, daily wage workers are dying from starvation. We want to do something about it, just as we did during Nepal’s cataclysmic earthquake in 2015, which destroyed more than 600,000 homes.

“With the help of our amazing Swiss friends at No Silence For Nepal Association and the support of the global metal community, we were able to build over 300 homes in the district of Gorkha.

“We firmly believe the metal and arts communities will come together once again and help us save lives. We are requesting your support in whatever way you can.”

Metal For Nepal are working in partnership with Blink Now, San Paila and Himalayan Disaster Relief to provide support to those affected.

To donate or buy a t-shirt, print or painting, visit the official Metal For Nepal website.

Meanwhile Underside have shared video created by Testament drummer Gene ‘The Atomic Clock’ Hoglan showing him cover Underside track Gadhimai.

In 2019, Hoglan helped Underside out at their Silence Festival in Kathmandu after the band’s drummer Nishant Hagjer was unable to attend the festival. Hoglan learned the band’s set without previously hearing them and saved the day.