Two Dead In SXSW Hit And Run

Tragic news from this year’s South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, where what appears to be a hit and run incident has left two dead and more injured.

Various reports have confirmed that a car crashed into a crowd of people just outside the Mohawk venue within the city centre last night (Wednesday March 12), moments before rapper Tyler The Creator was set to go onstage.

“There were several lines [outside of the venue],” an eye-witness has told Complex in describing the scene moments before the crash. “I was standing on the left side with the badge-holders. There were people without badges waiting on the other side, some in the street. Security moved them onto the sidewalk, some people were possibly hanging off onto the street.”

The Austin Police Department has since confirmed that two people involved in the incident have died, with 23 people being taken to hospital for injuries sustained.

It has also been confirmed that an individual, believed to be the driver, has been remanded in custody. We’ll keep you updated with any developments as the day goes on.