Twisted Sister's Dee Snider tests positive for Covid-19, blames Disneyland

In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated. The singer believes he contracted the virus from his grandkids who were taken to Disneyland with his wife.

Detailing the state of his condition, Snider explains: "I’ve been having problems with my home studio and got COVID in spite of the fact that I’m fully vaccinated. It happened a few days ago. This is about day five. It was really minor, like, nothing that Advil and Sudafed [couldn’t handle].

"But...I don't want to bring my studio guy into fix my technology. I told him to stay out of here. Even though I feel fine, I don’t want to take a chance. Hopefully, I’ll be super-immune. Like I said, I’m fully vaccinated, plus [I got] COVID.

"I won’t say that I had no effects. It was a little aches and pains, a little stuffiness. But like I said, a Sudafed and a couple of Advil and I was just doing everything, business as usual. You know, I said, 'Maybe I’ll get tested just for the hell of it.' I got a home test and I’m like, 'What the fuck?'"

Speculating as to where he caught the virus, Snider believes it was via his wife taking their grandkids to Disneyland, who he says were allegedly lax in carrying out Covid-19 protocols. He says: "My wife decided [to take the grandkids] to Disney World [because they wanted to go]. 'Okay, I’m going to take you to Disney World.' She looks online – reservations only, limited [number of] people in, social distancing, masks, must be vaccinated, if not vaccinated, must be tested.

"So, okay, great. She gets all of the tickets, $1,000 worth of tickets and goes there. No one checks vaccination, no one checks tests. No one’s enforcing masks. It’s packed and they’re all in lines waiting for an hour.

"They came back and brought it back with them. There was zero enforcement."

Taking to social media to show frustration with the park, he writes, "WARNING!! While online & publicly @Disneyland claims strict enforcement of Covid protocols, AT THE PARK THEY ARE DOING NOTHING TO ENFORCE OR PROTECT PEOPLE! My wife & daughter took our grandkids to the park last week & BROUGHT COVID INTO OUR HOME!! STAY AWAY FROM DISNEY!!"

Dee Snider's forthcoming solo album, Leave A Scar – his second collaboration with Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta – is set for release on July 30 via Napalm Records.