Twisted Sister have almost been offered enough money to reunite

Former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has said that the offers the band are receiving to reunite have almost become too good to turn down.

The New Jersey heavy metal band, responsible for such ’80s hits as We’re Not Gonna Take It and I Wanna Rock, formed in 1976 and split in 2016, following the conclusion of their 40 And Fuck It farewell tour.

Bar one performance at the Metal Hall Of Fame in January 2023, the five-piece have since been steadfastly against reuniting.

Snider said in an interview last year: “I’m a man of my word, and I said that we were retiring in 2016. And that’s it.”

However, talking to the Hook Rocks! podcast, the frontman has now said that offers for getting Twisted Sister back together are becoming increasingly tempting.

“As a result of all the bands retiring and dying, the offers get bigger and bigger for the holdouts to come back,” said Snider (as transcribed by Metal Injection).

“And we retired in 2016, I think it was. So we’re on eight years now of not playing, with no intention of coming back. But – my father, he says, ‘Everything before the word “but” is bullshit’ – but at some point, you’ve gotta say, ‘Well, how can I say no to that?’”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Snider then clarified, “Is it there yet? No. Is it getting close? Yeah.”

He added that there has been discussion between Twisted Sister’s former members over the logistics of a reunion, should the numbers reach a high enough point for the band to consider a comeback worthwhile.

“There’s a little bit of that conversation,” he said. “And that’s both physically how we’re gonna do it and on a number of other levels.”

Since Twisted Sister played their last show in November 2016, Snider has focussed on a solo career and released two studio albums: For The Love Of Metal (2018) and Leave A Scar (2021).

Snider then effectively ended his solo career in 2023, when he said in an interview that October that he was “done” making solo albums.