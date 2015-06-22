Twenty One Pilots success down to live sets

Twenty One Pilots credit their years of hard work on the road for the success of fourth album Blurryface.

The follow-up to 2013’s Vessel became Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph first-ever number 1 hit in the US last month. And Joseph says proving they could cut it live has been the key to their rise to the top.

He tells Red Bull TV: “When people try and strategise on how to build a fan base, the first thing they go to is trying to write that perfect song and hoping it comes out of the gun and takes off.

“We were never able to do that – I don’t think we tried to do that, it wasn’t the goal. As much as a single or some song exploding is very effective, a lot of people don’t take into consideration taking advantage of every moment you’re on stage in front of people.

He adds: “I just think it was several years of hard work and putting everything into each show. And when we came out with the record, people showed up and that was cool.”

The band will play six UK shows this winter, including a headline gig at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in February. They head out on world tour next month, kicking off in Australia:

Jul 04: Brisbane The Met, Australia

Jul 05: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Jul 05: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Jul 07: Sydney The Metro Theatre, Australia

Jul 09: Auckland Metro Theatre, Australia

Jul 11: Saitama Shi Super Arena, Japan

Jul 12: Saitama Shi Super Arena, Japan

Jul 14: Taipei Songshan Cultural & Creative Warehouse, Taiwan

Jul 16: Singapore IECC

Jul 18: Manila ATC Activity Center, Philippines

Jul 21: Hong Kong Rotunda 3, China

Jul 22: Bangkok GMM Live House, Thailand

Jul 25: Yuzawa Fuji Rock Festival, Japan

Jul 26: Daebu Island Ansan Valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 31: Montreal Osheaga Festival, Canada

Aug 02: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Aug 02: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 21: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 23: Biddinghuizen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands

Aug 26: Belfast Belsonic, UK

Sep 08: Washington Echostage, DC

Sep 09: Washington Echostage, DC

Sep 11: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Sep 12: Boston Blue Hills Pavilion, MA

Sep 13: Toronto Sound Academy, Canada

Sep 15: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Sep 16: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Sep 18: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Sep 19: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook Music Festival, MI

Sep 20: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

Sep 22: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Sep 23: Papillion Sumter Amphitheatre, NE

Sep 25: Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful Festival, NV

Sep 26: Magna Saltair, UT

Sep 27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 29: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 01: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 02: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 06: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 07: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 08: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 11: Oklahoma Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 13: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Oct 15: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 16: San Diego SDSU Open Air Theatre, CA

Oct 17: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Oct 18: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Oct 20: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Oct 21: Garden City Revolution Event Center, ID

Oct 22: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 28: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Oct 29: St Paul Myth, MN

Oct 30: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 31: St Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO

Nov 04: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz

Nov 06: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 07: Oxford Academy

Nov 09: Birmingham Institute

Nov 11: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 12: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 13: Utrecht Ronde, Netherlands

Nov 15: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 16: Cologne Essigfabriek, Germany

Nov 17: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Dec 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, Canada

Dec 14: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA,

Feb 25: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK