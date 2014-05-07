Turisas, Baroness and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's the middle of the week so how about something fast, ferocious and... err... Viking? It must be the Metal Hammer Radio Show!

On tonight’s edition of the Metal Hammer show we’re revisiting the debut album from the battle metal heroes, Turisas. Get your woad and accordions ready as we throw our fists up to Valhalla and drink mightily from horns.

But when we’re not pillaging our way round the radio studio, we’re also going to be spinning all the big hits from Baroness, Arch Enemy, Soundgarden, King’s X, Clutch, Motörhead and Black Light Burns.

And once the burning of villages and playing of metal has finished, we turn our attention to Steve McQueen. Well, actually William Ash – the inspiration for McQueen’s character in The Great Escape – who sadly died last week. This, as always, got us thinking… Who or what inspires you? A person, a song, an item of food, an act of kindness? Let us know!

We’re usually inspired to talk crap about an hour after being presented with a bottle of whiskey. It happens a lot.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.