Trivium's Matt Heafy: “I’ve been bugging Roadrunner for years to do a Roadrunner United 2"

Matt Heafy has stated that he would love Roadrunner Records to do a second instalment of their Roadrunner United project, revealing that he's been "bugging" the label for quite some time in hope of making it happen.

The original Roadrunner United release took form via the All-Star Sessions album, first launched back in 2005 in celebration of Roadrunner's 25th anniversary. It featured a total of 18 brand new tracks, curated by four "team captains": Trivium's Matt Heafy, Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, ex-Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares, and Machine Head vocalist Robb Flynn.

The captains came together to lead a number of supergroups, both past and present, whose members have at one point been part of Roadrunner, such as HIM's Ville Valo, Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones and Jesse Leach, Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto and many more.

The material, which featured music from 51 musicians from 36 bands, was performed live and filmed at a star-studded concert that took place at the Nokia Theatre in New York, NY, on December 15 of that year.

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, the story behind the legendary album and show is explored via an extensive interview with Roadrunner's former Senior VP of A&R, Monte Conner, Sepultura's Andreas Kisser, Matt Sepanic, and the aforementioned Heafy and Cazares, as well as interviewer Dave Everley.

“I’ve been bugging Roadrunner for years to do a Roadrunner United 2", declares the Trivium frontman. "I’d love to do a song with John Petrucci, Mario Duplantier on drums... I’d have King Diamond back for In The Fire 2.”

Revealing that a sequel to the project was at one time discussed at the label, Conner says: “There was talk a few years back about doing a sequel - Roadrunner’s 35th anniversary or 40th anniversary. I don’t know. So many of the bands were gone, and so many of the people who were at the label were gone. There were still great bands on Roadrunner, but I don’t see how they could have done it and made it as significant.”

While Cazares adds: “Some of those guys [on the album] aren’t around anymore, but when I listen to the record and see pictures, I remember the good times, the amazing times I had with those guys. That was when we got to hang out the most.”

Of the likelihood of a follow-up record, Conner says: “Would I do something like it again? Probably not. It was a lot of pressure. But if I had to say there was a highlight of my career, this record is it.”

In October of last year, Roadrunner announced that they would be reissuing the All-Star Sessions album, along with the project's accompanying show. It was released on March 10, 2023.

Check out the full interview in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now.