"It's a worldwide phenomenon!" Toyah reveals that talks have begun to make Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch: The Movie a reality

Toyah has revealed that discussions have begun on making a movie of the hugely popular YouTube series Sunday Lunch she hosts with her partner, Robert Fripp.



The series, which sees the former punk heroine and King Crimson's leader cover songs from their kitchen in Pershore, Worcestershire, started life during lockdown, and has grown into a "phenomenon", according to the singer. There are currently 147 videos filed under the Sunday Lunch banner.

Toyah made the revelation while speaking to eonmusic's Eamon O'Neill ahead of her performance at Rewind South in Henley-on-Thames in August.



On how the YouTube series has taken off, Toyah says, "Sunday Lunch came about because we posted one clip, 28 seconds, something like 19th of April 2020, and we had 100,000 replies within five minutes from people who were just desperate, absolutely desperate. They were on their own. They were in lockdown. They didn't know when they'd be able to leave their apartments, and we, Robert and I realised that this was at that particular time, a very lonely and frightened world. So we decided to keep posting, and it grew from there.



"What we didn't expect is it went from about 100,000 to 10 million, and then last week it was 120 million. So it's getting bigger and bigger. It's actually become like a brand... a worldwide phenomenon."

Hinting that a movie about Sunday Lunch could be on the way, Toyah continues, "We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment. Obviously we won't be in it. It's for actors to play, but that's all in the back kind of pool of what do you call pre-production. All of that's going on."



Asked when the movie might see the light of day, however, she was less clear, admitting, "Movies take years, you know, for the even scripts to be accepted, so who knows what will happen?"

The most recent Sunday Lunch saw our dynamic duo cover Ozzy Osbourne's Crazy Train.