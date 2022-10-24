Toyah and Robert Fripp take things "back to normal" with maniacal Korn cover

Things have returned to "normal" in the Fripp-Willcox kitchen, following a month-long residency during which Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp were joined by former pop star Chesney Hawkes for their regular Sunday Lunch broadcasts. This unlikely collaboration climaxed seven days ago with a cover of Fountains Of Wayne's 2003 chartbuster Stacy's Mom.

This week, the nation's favourite prog/punk pairing perform without the aid of any other musicians, but an enthusiastic version of Korn's 1993 single Blind – with King Crimson man Fripp pulling faces as Toyah clambers all over the kitchen table – does more than compensate. "The guys are back to normal this week," say Toyah's web team, perplexingly.

Toyah is about to finish a run of dates supporting Billy Idol in the UK - the final performance is at the Leeds First Direct Arena tomorrow (October 25) – before returning to the road to complete her Anthem +1 tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the singer's Anthem album. Full dates below.

The King Crimson documentary In The Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson At 50 premiered online at the weekend, with a Blue-ray and DVD to come via Panegyric: a two-disc set will arrive on November 11, with an eight-disc version scheduled to land on December 2.

The two-disc set includes the full final documentary film alongside an early version, plus King Crimson's the final performance of the classic Starless album, filmed in Tokyo, Japan in December 2021, and four trailers/shorts. The eight disc version also includes live and studio performances from the band's 50th anniversary tour, plus a plethora of additional footage and music from the original soundtrack.

Oct 25: Leeds First Direct Arena*

Oct 29: Milton Keynes Stables

Nov 04: Southampton Concorde Club

Nov 10: Blackpool Leyton Institute

Nov 11: Worcester Huntingdon Hall

Nov 12: Stroud Subscription Rooms

Mar 17: Blackburn King George's Hall

Mar 18: Stockton Arets Centre

* with Billy Idol