Tony Iommi covering Status Quo on prime-time TV is pure gold

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi is rightfully acknowledged as the single most important guitarist in heavy metal history, and our love for the great man knows no bounds.

Watching Iommi at work is always a joy, so imagine our delight when we discovered that in addition to crafting the doom-laden riffs upon which our universe was founded, Sabbath’s guitarist is also a master at chugging out 12-bar boogie. Think your life is complete without seeing Big Tone riffing out on Status Quo’s timeless thumbs-in-belt-loops classic Caroline, with Born Again-era Sabbath drummer Bev Bevan behind the kit? And Brummie comedian Jasper Carrot up front giving it his best Francis Rossi impression? Think again my friends, think again.

It’s a shame Black Carrot never got off the ground, all things considered…

Back to 2020, and Iommi recently revealed that he’s sitting on lots of unused material “that goes back for years” and that he’s hoping to begin work on a new musical project when lockdown restrictions ease.

"Every night I play and put something down,” the guitarist told Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk. “I was due to be working now with my engineer Mike Exeter, but, of course, you can't have anybody in your house because of the lockdown.”

“We’d planned to start putting some of the things I've got here down because I've got so much stuff. That was the original plan. Hopefully when it all clears up, we'll definitely be starting”