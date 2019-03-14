Tom Robinson Band guitarist Danny Kustow has died

Danny Kustow, the guitarist best known for his work in the Tom Robinson Band, has died.

The news was confirmed by Robinson on Facebook, where he said that Kustow passed away in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

Robinson says: “I'm devastated to have to tell you that my dear friend and former guitarist Danny Kustow died in the Critical Care ward at Bath Royal United Hospital on Monday.

“He'd been in a coma on life support all weekend with double pneumonia and a liver infection. But when my wife and I visited him on Sunday morning he seemed peaceful and pain-free thanks to the very best state of the art NHS care.

“Everyone hoped he had a chance of pulling through, but shortly after midnight on Sunday, he went into a decline and quickly slipped away in the small hours of Monday morning.”

Robinson adds: “Danny was mentored by the blues legend and broadcaster Alexis Korner and joined the early Tom Robinson Band in December 1976. Danny's unique, fiery guitar playing was at the very heart of the TRB sound, and during the 70s and 80s he played on every record of mine that ever troubled the Top 40.

“After TRB, Danny also played in Jimmy Norton's Explosion with Glenn Matlock, and later formed the band Time UK with Rick Buckler of The Jam. He made a guest appearance with my current band at the 100 Club in November 2017 and can be heard on the live version of 2-4-6-8 Motorway.”

A private family funeral is due to take place today, while Robinson reports that plans are being put in place to hold a public memorial event and tribute concert for Kustow in early June.

Along with his work in the Tom Robinson Band, Kustow also played with The Spectres and The Planets and appeared on Gen X’s 1981 album Kiss Me Deadly.

Robinson has also asked fans to donate if they can to a fundraising appeal for the Critical Care unit at Bath’s Royal United Hospital in Kustow’s memory.

Dear old Danny Kustow and me. RIP mate. X pic.twitter.com/fqqXOZrmrnMarch 13, 2019