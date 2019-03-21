Tobias Forge: My kids are fans of Ghost

Ghost vocalist Tobias Forge has revealed that his 10-year-old twins are fans of his band.

The singer was speaking with Music Feeds about how he juggles family life with being a touring musician – and jokes that the kids like the music “so far, at least.”

Asked when his children realised what he did for a living, Forge replies: “They would have been about three years old when they realised that what I did was pretty different to all the other mums and dads of their friends.

“When they started pre-school, we were living in a small city, so it really stood out! We live in Stockholm now, so I suppose the ceiling is a little higher in terms of the professions of the parents.

“They have a lot more friends whose parents are in creative fields now, so it’s not as big of a deal.”

Forge adds: “They’ve responded to Ghost really well. They like the music – so far, at least! They’re very supportive, which I am incredibly thankful for.

“As a parent, it’s important to be as transparent as possible with your kids. I want them to understand what I do and what it means.

"I don’t want them to always be asking why I’m away so much, or why they won’t see me for eight weeks. I want them to realise it’s not as if I’m going away on a fishing trip – this work isn’t entirely recreational.

“At the same time, I want to show them what a blessing this job can be. What many people only ever get to consider a hobby, I get to do for a living.”

Forge goes on to talk about the two sides to the music business: recording and touring, and adds: “The creative part is everything you get to do in the studio – it’s basically like playing with toys, and making shit up as you go along.

“When you go out on tour, though, it becomes this repetitive and hugely physical labour. I love it, so it’s not labour in the negative way. At the end of the day, though, it’s still incredibly hard work.”

