Time off 'strange' says Mikkey Dee

By ()

But Motorhead drummer kept himself busy while Lemmy recovered

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee admits the band's time off due to Lemmy's illness was "very strange."

The band had a break in their near constant touring cycle when frontman Lemmy had to have a device fitted to his heart last year.

Dee tells Arte Concert: “We have not had any time off, really, until this last year. It’s very strange, actually, to have so much time off, so, yes, it was a bit awkward.

“But no problem. I started a little project that I call Nordic Beast with a couple of guys from the band Europe and my old bass player from King Diamond, and a singer, Åge Sten Nilsen.

“We’ve done a few shows just for the fun of it. And I’ve been taking care of the family.”

Motorhead cancelled a series of shows in the wake of Lemmy’s health problems, but have since returned to action, including a gig in London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summertime series.

