Time off 'strange' says Mikkey Dee

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee admits the band's time off due to Lemmy's illness was "very strange."

The band had a break in their near constant touring cycle when frontman Lemmy had to have a device fitted to his heart last year.

Dee tells Arte Concert: “We have not had any time off, really, until this last year. It’s very strange, actually, to have so much time off, so, yes, it was a bit awkward.

“But no problem. I started a little project that I call Nordic Beast with a couple of guys from the band Europe and my old bass player from King Diamond, and a singer, Åge Sten Nilsen.

“We’ve done a few shows just for the fun of it. And I’ve been taking care of the family.”

Motorhead cancelled a series of shows in the wake of Lemmy’s health problems, but have since returned to action, including a gig in London’s Hyde Park as part of the British Summertime series.